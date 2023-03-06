Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    28th ID 144th Anniversary Dinner [Image 12 of 18]

    28th ID 144th Anniversary Dinner

    HERSHEY, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Maj. Travis Mueller 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 144th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner at the Hershey Lodge, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 11:48
    Photo ID: 7677829
    VIRIN: 230311-Z-IK914-883
    Resolution: 4780x3187
    Size: 4.38 MB
    Location: HERSHEY, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28th ID 144th Anniversary Dinner [Image 18 of 18], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dance
    28th Infantry Division
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    People
    Hershey
    Formal

