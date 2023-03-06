U.S. Soldiers past and present, volunteers, community members, Pennsylvania National Guard senior leaders, friends and loved ones celebrate the 144th anniversary of the 28th Infantry Division during a formal dinner at the Hershey Lodge, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. Travis Mueller)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 11:48
|Photo ID:
|7677824
|VIRIN:
|230311-Z-IK914-733
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|HERSHEY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28th ID 144th Anniversary Dinner [Image 18 of 18], by MAJ Travis Mueller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Soldier
officer
Adjutant General
sing
Pennsylvania
dance
guitar
trumpet
leadership
28th Infantry Division
performance
service
General
28th
Ball
Pennsylvania National Guard
Color Guard
Major General
TAG
Pennsylvania Army National Guard
performers
people
entertainment
history
General Officer
MWR
NG
Army
National Guard
Army National Guard
band
28th Infantry
28th Division
Hershey
PAARNG
PA National Guard
Keystone
ARNG
Dining Out
Formal
piano
28th ID
citizen-soldier
senior leader
PA Army National Guard
PANG
28 ID
Keystone Division
PNG
PA ARNG
Hershey Lodge
28ID
Iron Division
PA NG
First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry
Roll On
Pennsylvania NG
Men of Iron
Bloody Bucket
Pennsylvania ARNG
Dinner Dance
First Troop
LEAVE A COMMENT