    28ID Ball 2023 [Image 2 of 7]

    28ID Ball 2023

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk 

    28th Infantry Division

    A Color Guard and members of First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry present the colors at the 28th Infantry Division 144th Anniversary Dinner at the Hershey Lodge, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk)

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 09:56
    Photo ID: 7677739
    VIRIN: 230311-Z-SV127-538
    Resolution: 4608x3072
    Size: 1.96 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 28ID Ball 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

