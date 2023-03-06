A Color Guard and members of First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry prepare to present the colors at the 28th Infantry Division 144th Anniversary Dinner at the Hershey Lodge, March 11, 2023. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kenneth Shirk)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 09:56
|Photo ID:
|7677738
|VIRIN:
|230311-Z-SV127-365
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|2.34 MB
|Location:
|HERSHEY, PA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 28ID Ball 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kenneth Shirk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT