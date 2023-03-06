NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 11, 2023) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), overlooks the ship’s flight deck from the pilot house March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Winton Ban)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.11.2023 Date Posted: 03.12.2023 01:35 Photo ID: 7677408 VIRIN: 230311-N-PY144-1052 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 801.54 KB Location: BREMERTON, WA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills [Image 5 of 5], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.