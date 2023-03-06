NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 11, 2023) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Destiny Sanchez, from Orlando, Fla., speaks over the 1MC, the ship’s primary interior communication system, while in the pilot house aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Winton Ban)
|Date Taken:
|03.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.12.2023 01:34
|Photo ID:
|7677403
|VIRIN:
|230311-N-PY144-1035
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|863.51 KB
|Location:
|BREMERTON, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills [Image 5 of 5], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
