Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills [Image 2 of 5]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.11.2023

    Photo by Seaman Winton Ban 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, Wash. (March 11, 2023) – U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Destiny Sanchez, from Orlando, Fla., speaks over the 1MC, the ship’s primary interior communication system, while in the pilot house aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) March 11, 2023. Theodore Roosevelt is in a docking planned incremental availability at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility where the ship is receiving scheduled maintenance and upgrades. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Winton Ban)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.11.2023
    Date Posted: 03.12.2023 01:34
    Photo ID: 7677403
    VIRIN: 230311-N-PY144-1035
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 863.51 KB
    Location: BREMERTON, WA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills [Image 5 of 5], by SN Winton Ban, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills
    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) conducts sea and anchor detail drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT