Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds [Image 2 of 2]

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    UNITED STATES

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    7th Infantry Division

    Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Royal Thai Army’s 711th Field Artillery Battalion take a group photo after their capabilities and training discussion during Exercise Cobra Gold in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7677198
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-PA985-1113
    Resolution: 6295x5027
    Size: 15.69 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds [Image 2 of 2], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds
    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #cobragold #CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT