Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Royal Thai Army’s 711th Field Artillery Battalion take a group photo after their capabilities and training discussion during Exercise Cobra Gold in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

