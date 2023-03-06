Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Royal Thai Army’s 711th Field Artillery Battalion take a group photo after their capabilities and training discussion during Exercise Cobra Gold in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7677198
|VIRIN:
|230307-Z-PA985-1113
|Resolution:
|6295x5027
|Size:
|15.69 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds [Image 2 of 2], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT