Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

Photo By Spc. John Stauffer | Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Royal Thai Army’s...... read more read more Photo By Spc. John Stauffer | Soldiers from the U.S. Army’s 17th Field Artillery Brigade and Royal Thai Army’s 711th Field Artillery Battalion take a group photo after their capabilities and training discussion during Exercise Cobra Gold in Lop Buri, Kingdom of Thailand, March 7, 2023. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer) see less | View Image Page

Military service has a way of making the world a small and intimate place. Therefore, the connections and friends made along the way must be cherished. One such bond can be found between two field artillery officers – one from the U.S. and one from Thailand.

“As soon as I learned that we were going to the Kingdom of Thailand, I sent him a message,” said U.S. Army Capt. David Lane, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 17th Field Artillery Brigade.

Lane’s friend is Royal Thai Army Capt. Sittipat Maingiw, assigned to Headquarters, 711th Field Artillery Battalion.

Both officers would participate in the exercise Cobra Gold, held annually in the Kingdom of Thailand. Now in its 42nd year, Cobra Gold is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The story of this unique friendship began well before this exercise when Lane and Maingiw were both attending the U.S. Army Field Artillery Captains Career Course in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

There, Maingiw and Lane met, became friends, and saw that they had a lot in common, like fishing and Johnny Cash.

Their reunion 11 months later came during Cobra Gold in March 2023 as part of a capabilities brief between their two units. The brief went over U.S. and Royal Thai field artillery tactics and procedures: differences, similarities, and how the two units could support and learn from one another.

“I answered his message immediately, and together, we brought about this training today for Cobra Gold,” Maingiw said.

“There was interest with both of our brigade commanders to set this up with our partners to foster better cohesion with our allies,” said Lane.

“There are so many similarities between our two organizations that are working alongside each other today, and interfacing was a great step for both of us,” said Maingiw.

The U.S. and the Kingdom of Thailand overall enjoy a long-standing relationship, far pre-dating the officers’ friendship. In fact, 2023 marks the 190th year of formal diplomatic relations between the two nations and almost seven decades as security treaty allies.

However, these field artillery captains are happy to reconnect as friends and fellow soldiers.

“It was great seeing and working with [Maingiw] again and working through this training together and building a better rapport,” said Lane. “No one knows everything, and working with our partner forces through [Maingiw] is a great way to learn more.”

“The U.S. has great capabilities with their rocket artillery systems, and getting to work with the U.S. soldiers has been good,” said Maingiw.

“Hopefully, next time we come, I can get more of that Thai Basil Chicken that [Maingiw] shared,” said Lane.

While the professional training and experiences at this exercise are crucial to both nations, the individual relationships among these friends, partners, and allies form the bedrock of Cobra Gold.