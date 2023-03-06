Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds [Image 1 of 2]

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    THAILAND

    03.07.2023

    Photo by Spc. John Stauffer 

    7th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Capt. David Lane, assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and Royal Thai Army Capt. Sittipat Maingiw, assigned to the 711th Field Artillery Battalion, reunited on March 7 in Lop Buri Province, Kingdom of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold, 11 months after their time together at the U.S. Army’s Field Artillery Captain’s Career Course. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 21:44
    Photo ID: 7677197
    VIRIN: 230307-Z-PA985-1150
    Resolution: 5667x4525
    Size: 10.62 MB
    Location: TH
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds [Image 2 of 2], by SPC John Stauffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds
    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #cobragold #CG23

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT