Royal Thai, U.S. Soldiers build long-lasting bonds

U.S. Army Capt. David Lane, assigned to the 17th Field Artillery Brigade, and Royal Thai Army Capt. Sittipat Maingiw, assigned to the 711th Field Artillery Battalion, reunited on March 7 in Lop Buri Province, Kingdom of Thailand, during Exercise Cobra Gold, 11 months after their time together at the U.S. Army’s Field Artillery Captain’s Career Course. Cobra Gold, now in its 42nd year, is a Thai-U.S. co-sponsored training event that builds on the long-standing friendship between the two allied nations and brings together a robust multinational force to promote regional peace and security in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army National Guard Photo by Spc. John Stauffer)

