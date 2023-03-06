Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness

Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 340th Regiment,“Stalker Battalion”, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, First Army Division East, conduct medical evacuation procedures during an observer, coach and trainer evaluation March 4, 2023 at Fort Knox, KY. The evaluation assessed the Soldiers’ knowledge and skills in areas of the total Soldier concept, including proper execution of an after action review, room clearing, medical evacuation, reacting to direct and direct fire, as well as convoy operations. “The readiness of our observers, coaches and trainers is the primary mission of this Battalion,” said Capt. Joshua Linn, Stalker Battalion’s company commander. “Getting our Soldiers hands hands on training with proper after action reviews and techniques is critical to the mission of our OC/T’s.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cav MFTB.)

Date Taken: 03.04.2023