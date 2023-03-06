Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness [Image 2 of 7]

    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    4th Cavalry Brigade First Army Division East

    Soldiers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 340th Regiment,“Stalker Battalion”, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, First Army Division East, conduct an after action review during an observer, coach and trainer evaluation March 4, 2023 at Fort Knox, KY. The evaluation assessed the Soldiers’ knowledge and skills in areas of the total Soldier Concept, including proper execution of an after action review, room clearing, medical evacuation, reacting to direct and direct fire, as well as convoy operations. “The readiness of our observers, coaches and trainers is the primary mission of this Battalion,” said Capt. Joshua Linn, Stalker Battalion’s company commander. “Getting our Soldiers hands hands on training with proper after action reviews and techniques is critical to the mission of our OC/T’s.” (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cav MFTB.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 16:32
    Photo ID: 7677085
    VIRIN: 230304-A-KJ562-582
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness
    Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    U.S. Army

    Readiness

    OCT

    Be All You Can Be

    TAGS

    U.S. Army
    Readiness
    OCT
    Be All You Can Be
    4th CAV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT