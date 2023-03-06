Stalker Battalion Builds OC/T Readiness

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Parker, a construction engineer supervisor assigned to 2nd Battalion, 340th Regiment, “Stalker Battalion”, 4th Cavalry Multi-Functional Training Brigade, First Army Division East, pauses for a photo opportunity during an observer, coach and trainer evaluation March 4, 2023 at Fort Knox, KY. The training evaluated the knowledge and skills in areas of the total Soldier Concept, including proper execution of an after action review, room clearing, medical evacuation, reacting to direct and direct fire, as well as convoy operations. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jacob Wachob, 4th Cav MFTB.)

