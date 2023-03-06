Members of the 125th Maintenance Group prepare F-15 Eagles for flight during an exercise March 9, 2023, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The exercise know as Readiness Exercise Validation is a critical component of maintaining high-level readiness by refining the unit’s deployment process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 09:03 Photo ID: 7676711 VIRIN: 230309-Z-VO874-1081 Resolution: 2704x1800 Size: 2.83 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.