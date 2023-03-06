Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 8 of 11]

    125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 125th Maintenance Group prepare F-15 Eagles for flight during an exercise March 9, 2023, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The exercise know as Readiness Exercise Validation is a critical component of maintaining high-level readiness by refining the unit’s deployment process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 7676711
    VIRIN: 230309-Z-VO874-1081
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Maintenance
    125th Fighter Wing

