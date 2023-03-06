Members of the 125th Maintenance Group prepare F-15 Eagles for flight during an exercise March 9, 2023, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The exercise know as Readiness Exercise Validation is a critical component of maintaining high-level readiness by refining the unit’s deployment process. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 09:03
|Photo ID:
|7676711
|VIRIN:
|230309-Z-VO874-1081
|Resolution:
|2704x1800
|Size:
|2.83 MB
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS
