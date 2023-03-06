U.S. Airmen assigned to the 125th Maintenance Group, Florida Air National Guard, prepare F-15C Eagles for flight during a readiness exercise held March 9, 2023, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The exercise refined the unit's deployment process to prepare Airmen for future contingencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.11.2023 09:03 Photo ID: 7676702 VIRIN: 230309-Z-VO874-1004 Resolution: 2608x1736 Size: 2.49 MB Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.