    125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 6 of 11]

    125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson 

    125th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 125th Maintenance Group, Florida Air National Guard, prepare F-15C Eagles for flight during a readiness exercise held March 9, 2023, at Jacksonville Air National Guard Base, Florida. The exercise refined the unit's deployment process to prepare Airmen for future contingencies. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Jesse Hanson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 09:03
    Photo ID: 7676708
    VIRIN: 230309-Z-VO874-1056
    Resolution: 2704x1800
    Size: 3.1 MB
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 125th Fighter Wing - Readiness Exercise Validation [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jesse Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    F-15
    Maintenance
    125th Fighter Wing

