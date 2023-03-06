Army Maj. Adam Blocker, plans officer and intelligence analyst for the 1st Cavalry Division, was part of a group of Soldiers and civilians who rescued a truck driver from his overturned, burning truck on the morning of Feb. 23.
1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver
