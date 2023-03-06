Army Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp and Maj. Adam Blocker took part in rescue efforts the morning of Feb. 23 to free a local truck driver from an overturned truck that caught on fire near the Golden Chick restaurant on Fort Hood Street, Killeen, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7676536 VIRIN: 230223-A-N1234-001 Resolution: 682x337 Size: 27.62 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.