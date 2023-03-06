Army Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp and Maj. Adam Blocker took part in rescue efforts the morning of Feb. 23 to free a local truck driver from an overturned truck that caught on fire near the Golden Chick restaurant on Fort Hood Street, Killeen, Texas.
1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver
