Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp, senior enlisted advisory for the staff judge advocate, 1st Cavalry Division took part in rescue efforts to save a local truck driver from his overturned, burning truck on the morning of Feb. 23 near Fort Hood, Texas.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 23:15 Photo ID: 7676537 VIRIN: 220329-A-AJ129-618 Resolution: 1200x900 Size: 124.97 KB Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.