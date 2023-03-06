Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver [Image 2 of 3]

    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    Headquarters, 1st Cavalry Division Public Affairs

    Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp, senior enlisted advisory for the staff judge advocate, 1st Cavalry Division took part in rescue efforts to save a local truck driver from his overturned, burning truck on the morning of Feb. 23 near Fort Hood, Texas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 23:15
    Photo ID: 7676537
    VIRIN: 220329-A-AJ129-618
    Resolution: 1200x900
    Size: 124.97 KB
    Location: FORT HOOD, TX, US 
    Hometown: GRAND RAPIDS, MI, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver
    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver
    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    1st CAV Leaders Help Save Local Truck Driver

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st Cavalry Division
    JAG
    Staff Judge Advocate
    First Team
    Sgt. Maj. Charlene Crisp

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT