PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2023) Hospital Corpsman Seaman Philip Ingaglio, from Philadelphia, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), utilizes a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.11.2023 00:22
|Photo ID:
|7676517
|VIRIN:
|230309-N-IO312-2279
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|743.8 KB
|Location:
|JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
