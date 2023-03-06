USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2023) Hospital Corpsman Seaman Philip Ingaglio, from Philadelphia, assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), utilizes a decontamination station during a chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

