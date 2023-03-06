Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill [Image 3 of 8]

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill

    JAPAN

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile  

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20)

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2023) Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) transport a simulated casualty during a chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) damage control drill aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20). Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Date Posted: 03.11.2023 00:22
    Photo ID: 7676509
    VIRIN: 230309-N-IO312-2208
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 921.83 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill [Image 8 of 8], by PO2 Matthew Cavenaile, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill
    USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Raiders
    31st MEU
    Damage Controlman
    DC
    CBR
    Green Bay

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT