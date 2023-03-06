USS Green Bay (LPD 20) and 31st MEU Conduct CBR Drill

PHILIPPINE SEA (March 9, 2023) Damage Controlman 1st Class Courtney Caldwell, middle, from Memphis, Tenn., assigned to the amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), directs Marines and Sailors assigned to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), during a chemical, biological, radiological (CBR) damage control drill. Green Bay is operating in the 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew Cavenaile)

