    USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Damage Controlman Fireman Azela Sales (left), from Los Angeles, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jillian Seyffert (center), from Wappingers Falls, New York, and Damage Controlman Chief Sarah Torrey, from Dayton, Texas, cut a cake during a Women’s History Month ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 21:32
    Photo ID: 7676506
    VIRIN: 230310-N-UA460-0455
    Resolution: 6546x3737
    Size: 1.07 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PACFIRE
    .50-Caliber
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

