PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Damage Controlman Fireman Azela Sales (left), from Los Angeles, Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Jillian Seyffert (center), from Wappingers Falls, New York, and Damage Controlman Chief Sarah Torrey, from Dayton, Texas, cut a cake during a Women’s History Month ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7676506 VIRIN: 230310-N-UA460-0455 Resolution: 6546x3737 Size: 1.07 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.