PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Seaman Pa Lar, from Lincoln, Nebraska, prepares to use a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 21:32
|Photo ID:
|7676504
|VIRIN:
|230310-N-UA460-0222
|Resolution:
|6022x4480
|Size:
|812.64 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT