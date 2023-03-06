PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Seaman Pa Lar, from Lincoln, Nebraska, prepares to use a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.10.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 21:32 Photo ID: 7676504 VIRIN: 230310-N-UA460-0222 Resolution: 6022x4480 Size: 812.64 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Gregory Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.