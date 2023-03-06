Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Milius Sailors Conduct Live-Fire Weapons Exercise

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    PHILIPPINE SEA (March 10, 2023) – Logistics Specialist 1st Class Isaiah Henderson, from Victorville, California, fires a .50-caliber machine gun during a live-fire exercise aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the Philippine Sea, March 10. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

    PACFIRE
    .50-Caliber
    DESRON 15
    Milius
    CTF 71

