Corpsmen Curriculum Day for Cadets

Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps student cadets from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools visited Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, March 10, 2023. The approximately 50 students were given the opportunity for face-to-face interaction with Navy Nurse Corps officer and Hospital Corps staff members, attend a career fair designed to showcase hospital corpsman specialty skills such as surgical technician, preventive medicine technician and optician, as well as receive in-depth instruction on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and operational medicine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

