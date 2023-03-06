Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corpsmen Curriculum Day for Cadets [Image 3 of 4]

    Corpsmen Curriculum Day for Cadets

    BREMERTON, WA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Douglas Stutz 

    Naval Hospital Bremerton/Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Bremerton

    Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps student cadets from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools visited Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, March 10, 2023. The approximately 50 students were given the opportunity for face-to-face interaction with Navy Nurse Corps officer and Hospital Corps staff members, attend a career fair designed to showcase hospital corpsman specialty skills such as surgical technician, preventive medicine technician and optician, as well as receive in-depth instruction on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and operational medicine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer).

    TAGS

    JROTC
    hospital corpsman
    NHB
    #NavyMedicine
    NMRTC Bremerton

