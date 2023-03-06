Corpsmen Curriculum Day for Cadets

Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps student cadets from Peninsula and Gig...... read more read more Photo By Douglas Stutz | Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps student cadets from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools visited Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton, March 10, 2023. The approximately 50 students were given the opportunity for face-to-face interaction with Navy Nurse Corps officer and Hospital Corps staff members, attend a career fair designed to showcase hospital corpsman specialty skills such as surgical technician, preventive medicine technician and optician, as well as receive in-depth instruction on Tactical Combat Casualty Care and operational medicine (Official Navy photo by Douglas H Stutz, NHB/NMRTC Bremerton public affairs officer). see less | View Image Page

The daily norm of class, cafeteria and curriculum of approximately 50 students from Peninsula and Gig Harbor high schools was altered, March 10, 2023.



They instead were provided a face-to-face chance to see care, competence and corpsmen in action at Navy Medicine Readiness Training Command Bremerton.



Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps student cadets, led by retired Navy Command Master Chief Robert Stockton, were provided in-depth instruction on Tactical Combat Casualty Care, and operational medicine.



“Giving them this opportunity to visit a Navy Medicine command is the best way to gather information for themselves, see for themselves and ask questions for themselves about potential career fields on interest,” explained Stockton. “There is tremendous value alone to just coming here for most of our students, especially those who have not actually been in such an environment as a Navy command or talked to a Sailor about what they do.”



The visiting students took part in a career fair which showcased Navy hospital corpsman specialty skills and career options such as surgical technician, preventive medicine technician, optician, and more.



“An opportunity like this can certainly help determine what they want to do moving forward or at least make them aware of options they never knew existed or heard about before,” noted Stockton, stressing that the JROTC program at both schools is based upon the Navy core values of honor, courage and commitment.



“We’re also grounded in discipline to ourselves and others, teamwork, responsibility and self-respect,” Stockton said.



For Peninsula High School student Olivia Gaston, her interest in considering a nursing career led to meeting with Capt. Patrick Fitzpatrick, Naval Hospital Bremerton director, NMRTC commanding officer and Navy Nurse Corps officer.



“I’ve always been interested in medical because I like to help others. I had no idea that Navy nurses did so much,” said Gaston, alluding to the 17 specialties which Navy Nurse Corps officers can qualify - such as emergency room trauma, critical care and certified nurse anesthetist - as part of their responsibilities providing patient-centered care.



“I do have plans this summer for job shadowing in a medical field setting,” Gaston added.



There was also a question-and-answer session featuring a Navy Medical Corps physician, Nurse Corps officer and Hospital Corps staff members readily available to address any request for insight from the visiting students.