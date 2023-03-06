Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2]

    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service

    UNITED STATES

    02.23.2023

    Photo by Olivia Titer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Dr. J. Lynn Caldwell receives a service award during a Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton ceremony to recognized her achievement and service of over 30 years Feb. 23 at NAMRU-Dayton. Dr. Caldwell served as the senior research psychologist with the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory,, primarily working within the field of sleep and fatigue studies. She has worked at NAMRU-Dayton since 2012.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:37
    Photo ID: 7675719
    VIRIN: 230223-N-GA310-034
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Olivia Titer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service
    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAMRU Dayton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT