NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service

Dr. J. Lynn Caldwell receives a service award during a Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton ceremony to recognized her achievement and service of over 30 years Feb. 23 at NAMRU-Dayton. Dr. Caldwell served as the senior research psychologist with the Naval Aerospace Medical Research Laboratory,, primarily working within the field of sleep and fatigue studies. She has worked at NAMRU-Dayton since 2012.

