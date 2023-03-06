Dr. Lynn Caldwell briefs a group of visitors from the Netherlands Organization during a collaboration visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton March 9, 2022. The Command recently recognized the achievement and service of Dr. Caldwell during a retirement ceremony where numerous awards and certificates were presented in front of friends and colleagues.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 14:37
|Photo ID:
|7675714
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-FS906-863
|Resolution:
|4779x3584
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT