    NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 1 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    03.09.2022

    Photo by Zachary Wilson 

    Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton

    Dr. Lynn Caldwell briefs a group of visitors from the Netherlands Organization during a collaboration visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton March 9, 2022. The Command recently recognized the achievement and service of Dr. Caldwell during a retirement ceremony where numerous awards and certificates were presented in front of friends and colleagues.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAMRU Dayton

