Dr. Lynn Caldwell briefs a group of visitors from the Netherlands Organization during a collaboration visit to Naval Medical Research Unit Dayton March 9, 2022. The Command recently recognized the achievement and service of Dr. Caldwell during a retirement ceremony where numerous awards and certificates were presented in front of friends and colleagues.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2022 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 14:37 Photo ID: 7675714 VIRIN: 220309-N-FS906-863 Resolution: 4779x3584 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAMRU-Dayton bids farewell to senior researcher after 30 years of service [Image 2 of 2], by Zachary Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.