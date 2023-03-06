Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB War Room prepares Airmen for the future fight [Image 4 of 4]

    Dover AFB War Room prepares Airmen for the future fight

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee    

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    1st Lt. Garrett Watts, left, and Capt. Ben Bertelson, right, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, sprint toward a C-17 during rapid departure training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in a week-long readiness training exercise during which the 3rd AS practiced rapid departure capabilities, further enabling their rapid response in a fast-paced threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)

    Date Taken: 03.10.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 10:59
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US
    Dover AFB
    C-17 Globemaster III
    readiness
    3rd AS
    rapid departure

