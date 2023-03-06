Capt. Ben Bertelson, left, and 1st Lt. Garrett Watts, right, 3rd Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster III pilots, push an external power cart during rapid departure training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in a week-long readiness training exercise during which the 3rd AS practiced rapid departure capabilities, further enabling their rapid response in a fast-paced threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
Dover AFB War Room prepares Airmen for the future fight
