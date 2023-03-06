A C-17 Globemaster III taxis toward the runway during rapid departure training at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, March 10, 2023. Team Dover Airmen participated in a week-long readiness training exercise during which the 3rd AS practiced rapid departure capabilities, further enabling their rapid response in a fast-paced threat environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cydney Lee)
|Date Taken:
|03.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 10:59
|Photo ID:
|7674872
|VIRIN:
|230310-F-IF976-1048
|Resolution:
|5458x3542
|Size:
|835.58 KB
|Location:
|DOVER AFB, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Dover AFB War Room prepares Airmen for the future fight [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Dover AFB War Room prepares Airmen for the future fight
