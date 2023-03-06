Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride [Image 3 of 4]

    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride

    PYEONGTAEK, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    The 719th Military Intelligence Battalion leaders participated in a staff ride to Chipyong-ni, March 3, 2023. Leaders from across the Battalion learned about the historical battle that occurred in February which took place in 1951. The Battalion first visited the Jipyeong Righteous Army & Chipyong-ni Battle Memorial Museum, toured fighting positions, and paid respects at the French Memorial before enjoying lunch together.

    (Photo by Maj. Ryan Peacock)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.02.2023
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:50
    Photo ID: 7674262
    VIRIN: 230203-A-UQ751-1008
    Resolution: 1536x2048
    Size: 0 B
    Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride
    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride
    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride
    719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    501st Military Intelligence Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT