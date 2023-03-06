719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride

The 719th Military Intelligence Battalion leaders participated in a staff ride to Chipyong-ni, March 3, 2023. Leaders from across the Battalion learned about the historical battle that occurred in February which took place in 1951. The Battalion first visited the Jipyeong Righteous Army & Chipyong-ni Battle Memorial Museum, toured fighting positions, and paid respects at the French Memorial before enjoying lunch together.
(Photo by Maj. Ryan Peacock)
