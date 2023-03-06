The 719th Military Intelligence Battalion leaders participated in a staff ride to Chipyong-ni, March 3, 2023. Leaders from across the Battalion learned about the historical battle that occurred in February which took place in 1951. The Battalion first visited the Jipyeong Righteous Army & Chipyong-ni Battle Memorial Museum, toured fighting positions, and paid respects at the French Memorial before enjoying lunch together.



(Photo by Maj. Ryan Peacock)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2023 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:50 Photo ID: 7674259 VIRIN: 230203-A-UQ751-1007 Resolution: 1536x2048 Size: 0 B Location: PYEONGTAEK, 41, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 719th Military Intelligence Batallion Staff Ride [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.