USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck

230305-N-RQ159-1084 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2023) Religious Program Specialist Seaman Kestor Urquhart, from Oklahoma City, engraves a name on the ship’s bell on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects the United States and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)
|Date Taken:
|10.05.2014
|Date Posted:
|03.10.2023 00:50
|Photo ID:
|7674244
|VIRIN:
|230305-N-RQ159-1084
|Resolution:
|2510x1669
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
|Hometown:
|OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
