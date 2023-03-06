USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck

230305-N-RQ159-1084 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2023) Religious Program Specialist Seaman Kestor Urquhart, from Oklahoma City, engraves a name on the ship’s bell on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects the United States and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

