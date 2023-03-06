230305-N-RQ159-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2023) Cmdr. Glenn Orris, chaplain, from Madison, Ohio, baptizes Jackson Woodley, the son of Chief Interior Communications Electrician George Woodley, from Buffalo, New York, on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects the United States and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.05.2014 Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:50 Photo ID: 7674243 VIRIN: 230305-N-RQ159-1052 Resolution: 2528x1681 Size: 1.31 MB Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: MADISON, OH, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.