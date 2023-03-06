Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck [Image 16 of 17]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    10.05.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Gray Gibson   

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230305-N-RQ159-1052 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 5, 2023) Cmdr. Glenn Orris, chaplain, from Madison, Ohio, baptizes Jackson Woodley, the son of Chief Interior Communications Electrician George Woodley, from Buffalo, New York, on the ceremonial quarterdeck aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), while in port Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, March 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects the United States and supports Alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Heather McGee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.05.2014
    Date Posted: 03.10.2023 00:50
    Photo ID: 7674243
    VIRIN: 230305-N-RQ159-1052
    Resolution: 2528x1681
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP 
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Hometown: MADISON, OH, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck [Image 17 of 17], by PO2 Gray Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct berthing maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct berthing maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts Safety Stand Down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct berthing maintenance
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts Safety Stand Down
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct deck preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct food preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct food preparation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct paint preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct paint preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct paint preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct paint preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct paint preservation
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts baptism on ceremonial quarterdeck

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Baptism
    religious services
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    Chaplain

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT