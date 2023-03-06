Cobra Gold 23 | Engineering Civil Affairs Project Dedication Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Adam Chalkey, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, and Sgt. Nathan Rajpibul, a meteorology and oceanography apprentice with 3rd Intelligence Battalion, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, speak to local children at the Ban Bo Faimai School, Chanthaburi District, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Local community leaders, school staff, and military officials attended a ceremony that marked the opening of a classroom building. Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 23 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. These programs improve the quality of life, as well as the general health and welfare, of civilian residents in the exercise areas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

