    Cobra Gold 23 | Engineering Civil Affairs Project Dedication Ceremony

    Cobra Gold 23 | Engineering Civil Affairs Project Dedication Ceremony

    BAN BO FAIMAI SCHOOL, AICHI, JAPAN

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig Gen. Adam Chalkley, the commanding general of 3rd Marine Logistics Group, gives a challenge coin to Sootide Roongleuk, a native of the Kingdom of Thailand, during an opening ceremony for an engineering civil affairs project at Ban Bo Faimai School, Chanthaburi District, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5. Local community leaders, school staff, and multinational military leaders attended a ceremony that marked the opening of a new classroom building constructed by a multinational team of engineers. Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 23 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.09.2023 21:46
    Photo ID: 7674107
    VIRIN: 230308-M-FD063-1001
    Resolution: 4297x2865
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: BAN BO FAIMAI SCHOOL, AICHI, JP
    This work, Cobra Gold 23 | Engineering Civil Affairs Project Dedication Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by LCpl Federico Marquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CObra Gold
    CG23
    Cobra Gold 23

