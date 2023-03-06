Cobra Gold 23 | Engineering Civil Affairs Project Dedication Ceremony

Sootide Roongleuk, a native of the Kingdom of Thailand, holds a challenge coin gifted her by the 3rd Marine Logistics Group commanding general during a dedication ceremony for an engineering civil affairs project at Ban Bo Faimai School, Chanthaburi District, Kingdom of Thailand, March 5, 2023. Local community leaders, school staff, and multinational military leaders attended a ceremony that marked the opening of a new classroom building constructed by a multinational team of engineers. Humanitarian Civic Action programs conducted during Cobra Gold 23 demonstrate a mutual commitment to support security and humanitarian interests of friends and partner nations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Federico Marquez)

