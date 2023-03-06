Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 8 of 13]

    Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony

    VICENZA, ITALY

    03.09.2023

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Matthew D. Carlson, provides remarks during assumption of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, March 9, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 03.09.2023
    Location: VICENZA, IT 
