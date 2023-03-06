U.S. Army incoming Command Sgt. Maj. of the 173rd Airborne Brigade, Matthew D. Carlson, left, passes the colors to Sgt. Maj. Luis J. Villalobos, center, during assumption of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, March 9, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

