U.S. Army Col. Michael F. Kloepper, Commander of 173rd Airborne Brigade, provides remarks during assumption of responsibility ceremony at Caserma Del Din, March 9, 2023, Vicenza, Italy. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S., Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Paolo Bovo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.09.2023 Date Posted: 03.09.2023 10:11 Photo ID: 7672607 VIRIN: 230309-A-JM436-0117 Resolution: 6192x4128 Size: 2.64 MB Location: VICENZA, IT Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 13 of 13], by Paolo Bovo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.