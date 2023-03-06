Linebacker of the Week: SrA Troy Goforth

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Goforth, a 36th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, answers the phone and takes notes at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

