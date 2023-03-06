Linebacker of the Week: SrA Troy Goforth

Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Goforth, a Base Defense Operations Center controller...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jasmine Barnes | U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Goforth, a Base Defense Operations Center controller assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes) see less | View Image Page

Andersen Air Force Base, Guam-- U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Goforth, a 36th Security Forces Squadron Base Defense Operations Center controller, was recognized as the 36th Wing’s Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 1, 2023.



The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities.



As a BDOC controller, Goforth provides command and control for a 40-member defense force for which he is responsible for 10 restricted areas, 2,300 buildings, and 8,000 personnel. He prepares security forces daily blotters, assesses and completes police reports, and channels up all notifications with 36th WG leadership. Goforth provides 24/7 armed response to 3,800 aircraft, 144 bomber missions, 9,900 alert hours and the Air Force’s largest petroleum, oils and lubricants MSA. He also serves as a liaison to the 36th WG Command Post, Maintenance Operations Center, Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.



Since arriving at Andersen AFB in August 2021, Goforth got certified as a security patrolman, where he provided crucial security to all aircraft parked on Andersen’s flight line. Shortly after, he got certified as a BDOC controller where he is now responsible for approximately 17 posts or patrols daily to emergency situations, ensuring the safety and protection of all Andersen personnel and resources. Goforth’s dedication to his duties and ability to lead directly led him to being selected for two different short-

notice TDYs. First, he was deployed to support an airshow in Singapore, providing security for United States Indo-Pacific Command aircraft and assets. Next, he was tasked to deploy to Diego Garcia in support of Operation Cobra Ball, where he provided security for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance aircraft. His efforts showcased the wing’s agile combat employment capability.



“Hard work can pay off,” said Goforth. “If you try to become better then you will become better.”



Goforth’s worth ethic extends to his off-duty time, where he was able to use his training and instincts to save the lives of 14 people during a hike in the local area. He quickly realized the precarious situation, assessed the terrain and sprang into action, searching for a safe crossing point and egress route through the deep flood and jungle. With no escape path in sight and several children showing signs of hypothermia, Goforth directed his fellow wingmen to craft a makeshift rope utilizing towels and other clothing items to ferry the stranded personnel to safety through the fast-flowing water. His efforts

helped continue healthy relations with the local community and was recognized with an Air Force Achievement Medal.



“My friends pitched in to make the rope,” said Goforth. “It was a group effort to help the kids out of the crazy water, put them on dry land and get us out of there. It felt good and it was rewarding.”



The term Linebacker is rooted deep within Team Andersen’s history. Operation Linebacker II took place on Dec. 18, 1972, and was the largest number of heavy bomber strikes launched by the U.S. Air Force

since the end of World War II. During the operation, B-52s from Andersen flew round-the-clock bombing missions over North Vietnam to destroy major targets in Hanoi and Haiphong in an effort to bring the

Democratic Republic of Vietnam back to negotiations.



The recipient will have the opportunity to sign a “Linebacker” football jersey that will be displayed in the Wing Headquarters building.



Way to go, Goforth!