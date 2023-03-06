U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Troy Goforth, a Base Defense Operations Center controller assigned to the 36th Security Forces Squadron, receives the Linebacker of the Week Award from U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen Paul Birch, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, March 1, 2023. The Team Andersen Linebacker of the Week recognizes outstanding enlisted, officer, civilian and total force personnel who have had an impact on achieving Team Andersen’s mission, vision and priorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmine M. Barnes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2023 Date Posted: 03.07.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7668806 VIRIN: 230301-F-CX880-1013 Resolution: 3868x2579 Size: 1.48 MB Location: ANDERSEN AFB, GU Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Linebacker of the Week: SrA Troy Goforth [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jasmine Barnes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.