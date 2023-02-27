Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Nigeria forces participate in tactical boat boarding [Image 5 of 5]

    Nigeria forces participate in tactical boat boarding

    ACCRA, GHANA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service walks down a boat's hallway at Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 3, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa
    Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with
    other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

