Nigeria forces participate in tactical boat boarding

Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service walks down a boat's hallway at Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 3, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa

Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with

other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2023 Location: ACCRA, GH