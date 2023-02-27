A Nigerian Navy Special Boat Service soldiers climb a ladder while close clearing boat at Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 3, 2023. Flintlock is U.S. Africa Command’s premier and largest annual special operations exercise that strengthens key partner nations throughout Africa, in partnership with other international special operations forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:11 Photo ID: 7662564 VIRIN: 230303-A-UN767-1024 Resolution: 5955x3586 Size: 1.7 MB Location: ACCRA, GH Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Nigeria forces participate in tactical boat boarding [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.