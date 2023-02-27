U.S Army medics conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 3, 2023. These exercises and engagements highlight and improve joint force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa and worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.03.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:15 Photo ID: 7662563 VIRIN: 230303-A-UN767-1022 Resolution: 4480x6720 Size: 2.14 MB Location: ACCRA, GH Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Forces conduct Medical TCCC Course [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Mario Hernandez Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.