    U.S. Forces conduct Medical TCCC Course [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Forces conduct Medical TCCC Course

    ACCRA, GHANA

    03.03.2023

    Photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S Army medics conduct Tactical Combat Casualty Care training during Flintlock in Volta, Ghana, March 3, 2023. These exercises and engagements highlight and improve joint force capabilities across all domains and strengthen relationships with partners in Africa and worldwide. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Mario Hernandez Lopez)

    Date Taken: 03.03.2023
    Date Posted: 03.04.2023 04:15
    Location: ACCRA, GH 
    Africa
    Special Forces
    Exercise
    Flintlock
    Flintlock23

