U.S. Navy Sailors with 3rd Medical Battalion, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, Royal Thai Navy Sailors and Marines assigned to the Royal Thai Navy landing platform dock ship, HTMS Angthong (LPD 791), and Royal Thai Navy Cmdr. Amnaj Ounmuang (center), commanding officer of the HTMS Anthong (LPD 791), pose for a group photo, Gulf of Thailand, Feb. 28, 2023. The tour was part of a larger exchange of medical capabilities and operations between the U.S. Navy and Royal Thai Navy medical staff. Cobra Gold 23 provides a venue for the United States and partner nations to integrate our capabilities and build on our interoperability as we execute complex and realistic operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Madison Santamaria)

Date Taken: 02.28.2023 Date Posted: 03.04.2023 This work, Cobra Gold | U.S. Navy Sailors Tour HTMS Angthong, by Cpl Madison Santamaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.